Meet Molly Scott, our latest X Factor hopeful, who's already been compared to Christina Aguilera

Have your say

A teenager from County Durham is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous North East success stories on The X Factor.

Molly Scott, 16, from Easington, wowed judges on the ITV talent show last night as it returned for a new series.

Molly Scott's powerful vocals were compared to Christina Aguilera. Pic: Thames/Syco

She performed her grandma's favourite song, It's A Man's Man's Man's World, by James Brown, in her audition at Wembley Arena.

The rendition received four 'yes' votes from the judges to take her through to the next stage of the show.

It's all change on The X Factor this year with Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne and Nicole Scherzinger all absent from the judges' chairs.

In their place are One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, alongside Simon Cowell.

Molly Scott has been an aspiring singer from a young age. She's just 10 in this picture from our archives.

Tomlinson was particularly impressed by Molly, saying it was "like watching a little Christina Aguilera."

Molly, 16, has just completed her GCSEs at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool.

She is already a familiar face on the region's pub circuit, performing at birthdays, weddings, charity events and other special occasions.

She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous North East X Factor winners Joe McElderry (2009), Little Mix (2011) and James Arthur (2012).

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction compared Molly Scott to Christina Aguilera, pictured.

Molly has been performing for years, and her powerful vocals have already made her a name to look out for.

She has previously competed in Unstoppable UK, Open Mic UK and Metro Radio's Big Audition.

When she was just 10, she won the UK Festival 4 Stars national final, against performers who were up to four years older than her.

She attended St Teresa’s Primary School, in Hartlepool, before switching to English Martyrs.

Today the school Tweeted: "Huge congratulations to Molly Scott who appeared on @TheXFactor auditions last night.

"Molly collected her GCSE results just over a week ago after her time at EMS.

"Not one for grabbing the limelight in school, she never appeared in our musicals and maybe the odd once at an event.

"She was just not one for performing in school, so to see her up on that huge stage on national television is fabulous.

"Now the world knows what we already knew. She’s a superstar! Good luck for the rest of the competition Molly!"



:: X-Factor continues on ITV tonight at 8pm.