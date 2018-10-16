Meet Frankie - Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's new fire dog

A new hero has joined the ranks of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Adorable Frankie is the newest fire dog to become part of the service's fire family.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service revealed their furry addition to the team on Twitter, with a cute snap showing Frankie alongside her pal, Springer Spaniel Caton, who had a third degree AV heart block at six months old - but now lives life to the full after having a pacemaker fitted.

Fire dogs can be used to help crews with search and rescue operations by using their sniffing skills to quickly locate casualties who are injured or trapped in collapsed buildings.

