McDonald’s workers join fight to clean up Sunderland park

McDonald’s workers swapped chips for skips as they joined a bid to clean up a Sunderland park.

Franchisee Jasper Maudsley, who owns and operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Sunderland and Hartlepool, and some of his staff joined a clean-up event at Mowbray Park.

Franchisee Jasper Maudsley and some of the staff who took part in the clean-up.

Mr Maudsley and crew from the fast food chain’s restaurants in Sunderland, Ryhope and Wessington Way teamed up with Sunderland Business Improvement District for the clean-up.

They were part of a 30-strong group which aimed to give the area a refresh ahead od Sunderland’s entry for Northumbria in Bloom for best city.

Also among the volunteers – who tidied the area for 12 hours over two days and collected 30 bags of litter – were staff from Sunderland BID, Gentoo and Sunderland City Council.

It is one of a number of McDonald’s clean-ups taking place across the country as part of the company’s anti-littering campaign, ‘Love Where You Live’.

I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up the area around Mowbray Park Jasper Maudsley

Mr Maudsley, who employs 879 staff across his 10 restaurants, said: “I was really proud to see everyone come together and help tidy up the area around Mowbray Park.

“I’d like to thank the team at Sunderland Business Improvement District for their efforts in organising the event.

“It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that the local area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit and we wanted to help put our best foot forward for Northumbria in Bloom.

“As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a cleaner place for everyone.

Clean Streets is an Echo campaign calling on the city to be kept litter-free.

“It was great to have everyone come together, everyone’s efforts were greatly appreciated, and we really made a difference to the area.”

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “To win the war on litter everyone needs to work together, with businesses having an exciting part to play.

“McDonald’s Love Where You Live initiative, together with their day-to-day commitment to tackling the problem through their litter patrols and their ongoing support Keep Britain Tidy, is an example of how a business can make a real difference.”

Since McDonald’s began supporting the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign in 2010, over 2,600 events and activity days have been organised by restaurant staff in the UK, involving over 80,000 volunteers.

The Echo’s Clean Streets campaign is calling on Wearsiders to be more responsible for their own personal waste in an effort to build a cleaner, more inviting and more welcoming city.

Anyone who sees items which they think have been fly-tipped on a street, pavement, back lane or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.