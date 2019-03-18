Mayoral seal of approval for Sunderland’s new digital apprenticeship training academy

A new apprenticeship training academy in Sunderland is officially up and running.

The team at Code were joined by Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan, to declare the business officially open this week.

Code’s new apprenticeship training academy is great news for young people interested in digital apprenticeships in what is an important and growing sector. Coun Lynda Scanlan

Code opened its doors with an event welcoming potential apprentices from across the region.

The event ‘Let’s Get Digital: Apprenticeship Open Evening’ featured talks from business leaders and trainers from Code, sharing their expertise to give prospective apprentices a taste of how important digital skills are right now and in the future, as well as open group discussions and one-to-one advice for those considering their career options.

The event highlighted the quality digital apprenticeships available, and complemented the government’s recent #FireItUp campaign which shines a light on the huge variety of apprenticeship options available for all ages and backgrounds.

Code founder and CEO Simon Howatson said: “Supporting young people in the community is very close to the Mayor’s heart, as evidenced by the Mayoral charity support to local organisation Hopespring.

“So, we are absolutely delighted that she joined us at our Open Evening and we hope to demonstrate the value of apprenticeships in supporting young people’s aspirations and successful careers in the Sunderland area.”

Coun Scanlan added: “As a city we are committed to providing people with opportunities to help them develop their skills and career prospects, and Code’s new apprenticeship training academy is great news for young people interested in digital apprenticeships in what is an important and growing sector.”

If you are considering becoming an apprentice, or are an employer who needs to develop their digital skills, you can contact Code on 249 3805 to find out more about apprenticeship opportunities.