Maxim brewery is a double award winner

Maxim Brewery is a winner again.

The Rainton Bridge-based Maxim has won two national awards at the Society of Independent Brewers’s Independent beer awards judged at BEER X in Liverpool.

Samson keg won Gold in the North East region category of Standard Mild and Pale Ales and went on to be runner-up in the national competition.

Maximus, Double Maxim’s stronger big brother, was already a regional Gold winner and picked up the National Silver award for one of the best Strong Beers in the bottle category.

Brewery boss Mark Anderson was in Liverpool to pick up the awards and was very pleased to have two beers into the finals of the national competition - and revealed the firm is set to take on the big boys with a new product.

“It is always pleasing to pick up an award or two in recognition that not only do we produce consistently great quality products but also that we are judged to produce some of the best beer in the Country when judged against hundreds of other small independent brewers,” he said.

“Maximus consistently wins awards for its rich warming flavours and is very popular in bottle and cask. We were, however, particularly pleased with our new product development work with Samson.

“We recognise that there is a gap in the market for a traditional style dark beer of around four per cent, that is easy drinking with a hint of chocolate bitterness, and is dispensed on creamflow (a mix of nitrogen and CO2).

“While we now have a great product, the aim is to try and get the beer on to the bar of local pubs and clubs but this means taking head on the national brewers with their dominance of the market.

“It may take some time but we will get there.”

Maxim was set up nearly 20 years ago by Mark and colleagues from Vaux to rescue the Wearside brewery’s beers when it closed, as well as those of its Sheffield sister brewery, Ward’s.