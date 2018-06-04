Mattress, carpets and plant pots in street by fly-tippers

Fly-tippers dumped a mattress and another household waste in the middle of a busy back lane, leaving residents living in the area fuming.

Pictures show the items, which also includes a paint brush, pipes, bin bags, bottles and plant pots, left strewn across a back lane between The Avenue and South Market Street, in Hetton.

Items dumped in a back lane behnd The Avenue and South Market Street in Hetton.

The incident has been reported to the authorities says the resident who took the snaps.

The man, 62, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Echo: “It’s just been dumped into the road as you can see.

“Usually these things are left on grass or on a path but cars have had to drive around it so it’s caused a bit of trouble.

“It brings fly-tipping to a new level and it isn’t what you want to see in your area.

Clean Streets is an Echo campaign calling on the city to be kept litter-free.

“They’ve clearly just tipped it and done a runner from here.”

Carpets, pieces of wood and plastic sheeting are also part of the mess which has been dumped.

“I wouldn’t say it’s usually a problem around here but they’ve left all sorts piled up,” added the man.

“It’s not so much what they have dumped, you see things like this left about all the time, it’s more where they have dumped it.

“Cars can only just get around it so it needs to be moved.”

We reported on a similar incident at nearby Easington Lane last month when piles of rubbish were left and later burned on the former Cosy Estate site, off South Hetton Road.

The Echo’s Clean Streets campaign is calling on Wearsiders to be more responsible for their own personal waste in an effort to build a cleaner, more inviting and more welcoming city.

Anyone who sees items which they think have been fly-tipped on a street, pavement, back lane or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.