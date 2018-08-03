Master Debonair nominated in prestigious business awards

A clothes firm is in the running for four major awards.

Boldon-based menswear retailer Master Debonair has been shortlisted for four Drapers Independents Awards, giving it more nominations than any other independent retailer in the country.

Master Debonair is shortlisted for a number of awards.

The annual Drapers Independents Awards ceremony celebrates the very best of independent retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland and are considered to be the most prestigious awards in retail.

Master Debonair has been shortlisted in the Best Customer Experience, Best Marketing Campaign, Menswear Independent of the Year and Multichannel Independent of the Year categories, with the winners announced at a ceremony in London on September 12.

Founded just two years ago by husband and wife team Simon and Eve Whitaker, Master Debonair has become one of the fastest-growing independent fashion retailers in the UK, becoming a multi-million pound menswear business with 22 staff, a high-street store, private showroom and studio, several offices, a distribution centre - and now four Drapers award nominations.

The High Street and online menswear retailer was awarded Best Independent Retailer at the same awards in 2017.

Master Debonair CEO’s Eve and Simon Whitaker said: “It is an honour to not only be shortlisted for one, but four Drapers awards, particularly knowing that we would come up against so many other amazing brands.

“Clothes can be your armour when needed and whatever size or shape you are, you can feel great in the right-fitting clothes.”

Commenting on the nomination for Best Marketing Campaign, they added: “The team have put a lot of work into our latest marketing campaign – The Sartorial Seven – and we are overwhelmed that we have been shortlisted for the Best Marketing Campaign award in recognition of the team’s hard work.”

“It is an honour to not only be shortlisted for one, but four Drapers awards, particularly knowing that we would come up against so many other amazing brands.”