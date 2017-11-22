Masked raider jailed for £50,000 cashbox robbery at Hartlepool Asda

A masked raider who robbed a security guard of a cashbox has been jailed for four years.

Christopher Barnett and an unknown accomplice targeted the guard as he left the Asda store in Marina Way, Hartlepool, carrying the cash box which contained £50,000.

The guard dropped the box in the car park of the store, and Barnett fled in a waiting Mitsubishi Shogun.

The Shogun was later found burned out near Barnett’s home.

Cash from the box was spent during the following three days by Amy Walton and Yasmine Jaafri.

They were acquitted of taking part in the robbery, but convicted of converting criminal property.

Barnett was convicted of robbery on September 1, 2014, and convicted of converting criminal property after a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard he had spent about £300 at shops in The Bridges, Sunderland, including Footlocker.

After the jury returned the guilty verdicts, Judge Morris said he would pass sentence on Barnett straight away.

Jane Waugh, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Barnett knows it will be immediate custody.

“He does have the offer of a job, which indicates some desire on his part to become a useful member of society.

“He has been with the same partner for 11 years, and they have three boys, aged nine, seven, and five.

“The robbery would have been terrifying for the victim, but no weapon was produced, and no violence was used.”

Judge Morris jailed Barnett for four years.

He said: “This must have been terrifying for the security guard. You have quite a significant criminal record, but this robbery is moving up a league. If you offend again when you are released, a judge may think he has a professional criminal to deal with, and pass a professional criminal’s sentence on you.”

The judge ordered pre-sentence reports for Walton, 22, of St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, and for Jaafri, 19, of Millbank Road, Hartlepool.

Both were bailed until December 18.