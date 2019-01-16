Martin Boatman: 15 tributes to much-loved husband, dad and brother after death from cancer at 35

Touching tributes have been paid to an inspirational dad-of-two who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Martin Boatman has been fondly remembered by his family and friends as a "fun-loving guy" who touched a lot of people's lives throughout his 35 years.

Martin with wife Sam and children Michael and Esme. Right, the couple's wedding day.

He worked as a teacher, was a national coach with the Royal Yachting Association and played for West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Martin was diagnosed with cancer while wife Sam was pregnant with the couple's second child, Esme.

He was initially told he had weeks to live, but after being put on a new drug Martin welcomed his little girl, now aged two, into the world.

Paying tribute to him, older brother Jonny said he and his family are "so proud" of Martin and everything he achieved in his life.

Martin, front, with his brothers Danny and Jonny.

Colleagues, friends and schoolmates have now shared their own memories and messages for Martin and his loved ones on social media.

Here are some of your tributes to Martin and messages of support for his family:

Lesley Smith: "Such a heartbreaking read. My love and prayers to his lovely family."

Karen Surtees: "Absolutely heartbreaking."

Maxine Greenhalgh: "This is heartbreaking my thoughts are with the family especially his wife and his two children at this very sad time."

Andrew Stuart Neil: "Rest in peace, so very sad."

Heather Richardson: "This poor family. Absolutely devastating. My thoughts are with them. RIP Martin."

Claire Elwood: "Rest in peace Martin."

Kelly Webster: "Heartbreaking, went to school with Martin lovely lad, thinking of his family at this sad time."

Jo Moore: "Such a terrible loss. RIP Martin."

Karen Jenkins: "Another family ripped apart by cancer. RIP."

Julie Cheal: "RIP what a brave family."

Bernie Meah: "Thinking of his family his poor wife and children, God love him RIP young man."

Fred Corbett: "Very sad news, sympathies to the whole of the Boatman family."

Chris Leslie: "What an amazing man. So unfair. RIP."

June Wintrip: "So tragic. RIP."

Brian White: "Poor family, thoughts are with you."