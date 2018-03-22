Marketing firm staff’s Sunderland 10k challenge to help five charities

Staff at a marketing firm on Wearside will set the fundraising pace during the city’s big running festival this year by supporting five charities.

A team of eight runners from Narrative Communications is aiming to raise over £1,000 for good causes by tackling the Siglion Sunderland City 10K on Sunday. May 13.

The Run Sunderland Festival 2018, featuring the 10k and the half marathon, is being organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Sunderland City Council and Active Sunderland.

Siglion, the development partnership which is carrying out major regeneration projects on the Vaux site and at other locations in the city, is once again sponsoring both races.

The races will start and finish in Keel Square, a site that has become a symbol of Sunderland’s renewal and regeneration.

Based in the BIC on Sunderland Enterprise Park, Narrative Communications delivers specialist marketing services for clients across the North East and further afield.

During a planning day, the Narrative team decided that taking part in the 10K would be a great bonding activity, giving everyone a challenge and a reason to get fit during the first part of 2018.

Keen to support some good causes in the process, staff chose to run for Maggie’s Centre, Grace House, The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Marie Curie and the Great North Air Ambulance.

Kieron Goldsborough, managing director of Narrative Communications, said: “Some of us have taken part in the Run Sunderland events before and we’ve really enjoyed the experience and the atmosphere.

“We’re going to have a big Narrative team in the Siglion Sunderland City 10K this year and although there’s certainly going to be some keen competition over who crosses the finishing line first, our main aim is to raise as much money as possible for some fantastic charities that mean a lot to us.”

For further information or to sign up to the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon or 10K visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com, email info@sunderlandcity10k.com, follow @Sunderland10K on Twitter or @SunderlandCityRun on Facebook.

To support the Narrative Communications team in their fundraising visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Narrative.