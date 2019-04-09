Man whose body was found in River Wear in Sunderland is named

A man whose body was found in the River Wear at the weekend has been named.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, officers from Northumbria Police received a report of a man who had fallen into the water underneath the Queen Alexandra Bridge which joins Pallion and Southwick.

Emergency services attended and carried out a thorough search of the area and river.

On Sunday, officers then were able to recover the body of a man from the river.

Sunderland Coroner's Office has now named the man as Paul George Brown, 36, of Faber Road, in Southwick.

Following news of the man's, Echo readers paid tribute to the man and passed on their condolences to his family on our Facebook page.

Sharon Elliott Goldstraw said: "Heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones. Heartbreaking."

Geraldine Willoughby wrote: "Rest in peace, so sad when this happens.

"Thinking of his poor family."

Mary Pinder commented: "My thoughts are with the family at this sad time.

"May he rest in peace God love him."

Emma Pyle added: "How awful RIP. "Thoughts are with his family."

Catherine Watson wrote: " RIP. Thinking of his family."

Rachel Johnson commented: "Such sad news, my thoughts are with his family."

Hilda Rooks said: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP."