Man talked to safety after emergency services called out to clifftop

A man was brought to safety after climbing onto the wrong side of safety barriers on a cliff in South Tyneside last night.

Emergency services were scrambled to Marsden after reports two males were on the wrong side of the barrier.

It was later revealed that one of them had simply climbed the barrier in an attempt to speak with his friend.

Both returned to the correct side after a police negotiator spoke to them.

Fire crews, police and paramedics were at the scene, as well as South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), who were called out at 9.28pm.

An SSVLB spokesman said: "The brigade were tasked after a report of two males on the wrong side of the safety barrier at Marsden.

"Fire, ambulance and police were already on scene and after our officer in charge (OIC) liaised with their OIC, it was decided to put our team at the cliff bottom to assist paramedics and police officers who also had teams there.

"The police negotiator was belayed out by fire crew in order to speak to the male.

"After some time the male returned to the correct side, and it was then realised the second person in the report was a friend of the other male and was trying to speak to him."