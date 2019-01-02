Man taken to hospital suffering from burns after flat fire in Sunderland tower block

A man had to be rescued after suffering from burns following a fire at a Sunderland tower block today.

The blaze broke out in a bedroom in the 13th floor of Londonderry Tower, James Williams Street, in Hendon, at 3.30pm today.

Six fire crews consisting of 24 firefighters rushed to the scene.

A bed was damaged by fire, the bedroom damaged by heat and smoke, while the hallway of the flat was left damaged by smoke.

The man was rescued from the lobby of the building and carried to safety before being given oxygen.

He was then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment on burns to the legs and smoke inhalation.

Two main jets, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation were used to put out the fire.