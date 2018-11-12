Man taken to hospital following 'altercation' at Sunderland bar

A man needed treatment at hospital after an "altercation" took place in a Sunderland bar over the weekend.

Police were told of reports of concern for a man at Ttonic, in the Vine Place area of the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.06am yesterday, police received a report of concern for a male at Ttonic, on Vine Place, Sunderland.

“It is believed that two individuals were involved in an altercation at the premises.

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”