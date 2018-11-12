Man taken to hospital following 'altercation' at Sunderland bar

A man needed treatment at hospital after an "altercation" took place in a Sunderland bar over the weekend.

Police were told of reports of concern for a man at Ttonic, in the Vine Place area of the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday.

Ttonic, in Vine Place, Sunderland.

Ttonic, in Vine Place, Sunderland.

Officers attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.06am yesterday, police received a report of concern for a male at Ttonic, on Vine Place, Sunderland.

“It is believed that two individuals were involved in an altercation at the premises.

"Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”