Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Sunderland

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Sunderland street.

It happened in Fordland Place, in Ford Estate, at about 3.30pm today when a Nissan Qashqai and a Vauxhall Astra collided.

A woman who was driving the Nissan appeared to be unhurt but the driver of the Vauxhall is thought to have suffered whiplash.

Officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service had to remove the roof of the Vauxhall to free the driver before he was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by paramedics.

A section of Fordland Place was closed off to traffic while the emergency services dealt with the incident.