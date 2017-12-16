Man suffers suspected fractured skull in Sunderland fight

One man has been taken to hospital following a fight in Sunderland.

The incident took place at 7.45pm on Saturday, December 16, on Bramwell Road, Deerness Park.

As a result of the incident a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured skull.

Four people – three men aged 19, 21 and 20, and one women aged 20 - were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Inquiries are ongoin,g and any witnesses are urged to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 290 16/12/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.