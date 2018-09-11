Man suffers head injury after two-car crash close to Sunderland city centre

A man has suffered a head injury after two cars crashed close to a busy Sunderland road.

It happened in Mowbray Road, near Ryhope Road, near Sunderland city centre.

One man has suffered a head injury.

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The North East Traffic Live account tweeted: "Collison Mowbray Road near B1522 Ryhope Road in #Sunderland involving two vehicles."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 7.40am today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Mowbray Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

"The public are advised that there may be congestion in the area.”