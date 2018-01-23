Man spared jail for stabbing outside Sunderland pub after ‘turning life around’

A man who stabbed another man in a brawl outside a pub has avoided custody.

The injuries Warren Peverley inflicted would normally attract and immediate prison sentence, but a judge at Teesside Crown Court said he need not go straight to jail due to the progress he has made in turning his life around.

Warren Peverley appeared at Teesside Crown Court

The court heard Peverley, 27, has moved out of the Sunderland area and got a job since the stabbing in April of 2016,

The stabbing happened late in the evening outside the Dolphin pub in Farringdon, Sunderland.

Peverley became involved in a fight with David Adams, stabbing him in the side causing injures which required surgery.

“Mr Adams made a victim impact statement,” said Harry Hadfield, prosecuting.

“He says he is grateful to the surgeons who enabled him to recover from his injuries,

“He estimates the recovery time cost him about £2,000 in lost earnings.”

Peverley, formerly of Tay Road, Thorney Close, Sunderland, denied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and he denied possessing a bladed article, both on April 10, 2016.

He was convicted of the lesser offence of unlawful wounding, and convicted of possessing a bladed article after a trial last year.

Paul Currer, defending, said in mitigation: “There was some provocation that night, it is accepted Mr Peverley was attacked and suffered an injury.

“There was no premeditation on his behalf, nor did he bring the knife to the scene.

“His was a case of self-defence going way too far.”

Peverley has since moved to Southampton, the court heard.

“He has taken strides to turn his life around,” added Mr Currer.

“His addictions are now under control, and he has obtained work, first as a volunteer at Oxfam, then in a boatyard.

“The boatyard company, with whom he was upfront about his past, thought enough of him to take him on full-time.”

Judge Deborah Sherwin sentenced Peverley to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge told him: “Ordinarily, these offences would attract immediate custody.

“However, this offence was now nearly two years ago, and in that time you have done a great deal to turn your life around.

“I am hopeful you have genuinely put your past behind you.”

Peverley was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his victim at £80 a month.