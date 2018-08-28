Man seriously injured in street assault near pub

A man is in hospital following a serious assault in Chester-le-Street

The incident took place between 3am and 4am yesterday, near the High Crown Pub on Front Street.

Another man is currently in custody and assisting officers with their enquiries.

Both men are from the Pelton area, and it is believed that this is an isolated incident.

Detective Inspector Tonya Cook, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a serious incident which has left the victim with severe injuries.

“We would be grateful for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 60 of August 27