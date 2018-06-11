Man's jaw fractured in assault outside nightclub

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a man had his jaw fractured during an assault.

Officers in County Durham are investigation the incident during which the 23-year-old was injured.

He was assaulted outside XS Nightclub in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, in the early hours of Sunday, May 27.

The incident happened at around 2.30am and it is thought the suspect ran off following the assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

Any witnesses are urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 75 of May 27.