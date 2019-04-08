Man's body found in Sunderland's River Wear after police search

A man's body has been found in the River Wear in Sunderland.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, April 6, Northumbria Police received a report of a man who had fallen into the river.

Emergency services attended and carried out a thorough search of the area and river.

On Sunday, April 7, officers recovered the body of a man from the river.

Inquiries are now ongoing.

His next of kin have been identified and are being supported by specialist officers.