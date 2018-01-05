Man rushed to hospital after industrial accident

A man has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident on Wearside today.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson confirmed the agency was investigating an accident at a factory on the Wear Industrial Estate in Washington: "HSE is aware of the incident and is making further enquiries."

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 6.20am this morning to Sedling Road in Washington, to a report of an incident.

"We dispatched one ambulance and took one male patient to the RVI."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said the force had received a report of an incident but did not attend.