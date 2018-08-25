Man rescued from cliffs after trying to reach dog

Rescue crews were called out after a man became stuck on a cliff while trying to reach a dog.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to cliffs at Seaham earlier today.

A rescue operation on cliffs at Seaham. Picture courtesy of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

A man was left in a "precarious" position but crews managed to use an emergency rescue sling to recover him.

He and the dog were then lowered to safety.

The rescue team released a statement on its Facebook page saying: "Tasked to Seaham together with Seaham and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRTs) and a Senior Coastal Operations Officer (SCOO) following a report of a male being stuck fast in a precarious position on the cliff face just to the north of Seaham Coastguard station.

"Rope rescue equipment was quickly deployed with a cliff technician from Seaham CRT descending to reach the casualty who was secured in an emergency rescue sling.

A rescue operation on cliffs at Seaham. Picture courtesy of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

"Both were then lowered to the cliff base, no medical aid being required.

"It is understood that the casualty had climbed up the cliff to reach a dog, which had managed to reach safety before Coastguard arrival. Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912, Sunderland RNLI inshore lifeboat and North East Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Rescue Team also attended but their services were not required.

"We would advise everyone not to attempt to rescue an animal from cliffs themselves but always to contact the Coastguard immediately."