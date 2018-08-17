Man ordered to pay £500 after spitting at police officer

A yob who was caught drinking on a train has been ordered to pay £500 in compensation afters spitting at police as he fled.

Brandon Moffatt was drunk on a Metro near Sunderland’s St Peter’s station at 7.45am, a court heard.

Moffatt, 19, of Newcastle Road, Sunderland, was challenged by police, but made his escape as the train left the station.

Clare Irving, prosecuting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, said: “Two officers got on the Sunderland to Newcastle service.

“Another passenger informed them that Moffatt was drinking on the train, which is itself contrary to rail bye-laws.

“The officers formed the impression Moffat was drunk.

“He was swearing and abusive, and objected to them confiscating his alcohol.”

The court heard Moffatt demanded the return of several bottles of drink as he went to leave the train at St Peter’s station.

“As he stepped backwards off the train he spat at one of the officers,” said Ms Irving.

“They gave chase, and Moffatt spat again at the bottom of the station’s steps.

“The officers, who recognised Moffatt, discontinued the chase.”

The court heard Moffatt was later seen on CCTV damaging the window of Aroma Vapours, a shop in Sunderland station.

Moffatt admitted assaulting a police officer and criminal damage, both on July 22.

He has ‘substantial’ previous convictions, the court was told.

Paul McAlinden, defending, said: “Mr Moffatt can recall little of what happened that day.

“On his own account he was ‘out of it’.

“When interviewed, he apologised to the officer for spitting at him, which he realises is a horrble thing to do.

“Mr Moffatt does have a bad record, and was recalled to prison to serve the balance of a sentence after he was arrested for these offences.”

Mr McAlinden said Moffatt has mental health problems, partly due to drink and drugs.

“What he needs is help to get back on the right track,” added Mr McAlinden.

“His probation offficer confirms he attends appointments and shows some willingness to change.

“Mr Moffatt is not a hopeless case, probation say they are still willing to work with him.”

The bench sentenced Moffatt to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation actvity days, and ordered him to pay £300 compensation to the shop owner, and £200 compensation to the police officer.

An application for a criminal behaviour order which could ban Moffatt from the Metro and Sunderland city centre was adjourned until September 13.