Man jailed for 15 years after being convicted of six offences of child rape

A Washington man has been jailed after being found guilty of six counts of raping a child and one count of assault.

Craig Guy, 38, of Romney Avenue, was sentenced to a total of 15 years behind bars at Teesside Crown Court yesterday.

He was found guilty of six counts of rape of a child and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a school girl .

Guy also received a sexual harm prevention order and was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

DC Karin McMorrow, from Northumbria Police's Safeguarding Department, said: "We are committed to bringing perpetrators of such offences to justice and hopefully today’s verdict will give some closure to the victim and help them move on from this horrific ordeal.

"The victim has been incredibly brave. They initially came to us with only their word and we hope this result encourages others to come forward knowing that justice can be found for them too.

"I really would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault to contact police.

"We have a dedicated team of specialist officers and we work closely with some excellent partners to help provide the support you need."