Man in 60s dies after car crash involving van which was parked on footpath

A man in his 60s has died following a car crash which involved a van which was parked closed to houses.

Durham Police said the ​66-year-old man was driving a Skoda Fabia car along Quebec Street, in Langley Park, near Durham City, when the crash happened on Sunday evening.

His vehicle left the road and collided with a Ford Transit van, which was parked on a footpath area in front of a terrace of houses.

No-one else was injured in the crash, which took place just after 7.45pm.

The driver, who lived locally, was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, where he was pronounced dead.