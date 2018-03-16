Man hits out after at litter bugs ruining Sunderland beauty spot

Residents have hit out after litterbugs left rubbish strewn across one of the “last beauty spots in Sunderland”.

Elstob Farm man Norman Christie regularly visits Tunstall Woods and says he has been left horrified in recent years at the amount of waste left there.

Rubbish left in Tunstall Woods in Sunderland. Picture by Norman Christie.

As well as everyday items such as bottles and food wrappers, metal benches, shopping trolleys and even sledges have been dumped in the wood over the past year.

“It’s just building up and building up,” said sales advisor Mr Christie, 56.

“I go up three of four times a week and it’s really horrible to see it in such a state.

“It looks like the rubbish is left by kids partying or camping out there, but they still shouldn’t be leaving stuff there.

“Some of the bottles and packaging go into the brook which runs alongside the woods.”

Mr Christie does his bit for the area by taking rubbish bags to clear away waste when he goes to the woods, but even in his efforts have proved to be in vain.

“I take a bin liner to clean up but when I get back after a few days away it seems like it hasn’t changed much.

“It’s awful because it’s a beautiful, lovely place with wildlife and birdlife there as well.

“It’s really very disheartening to see.”

Mr Christie also backed our Clean Streets campaign, launched at the beginning of this year, which is calling on Wearsiders to be more responsible for their personal waste.

Make sure that litter is disposed of in bins and if bins are full, wait until you find one with enough space to put items in.

“People should be doing more,” said Mr Christie.

“Things in the wood will start getting worse towards the end of this month when it’s lighter and warmer.

“It really does disappoint me when you see people dropping stuff in the area.

“I also think more needs to be done to catch people responsible.

“The wood is one of the last beauty spots in Sunderland and we need to take care of it.”

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.