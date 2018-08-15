Man found dead as bodies of three dogs recovered from yard of Sunderland home

Police investigating the disappearance of a 38-year-old man found the decomposing bodies of three dogs in the rear yard of a Sunderland home.

Officers were called to the house in Ailesbury Street, Millfield, on Monday.

A 38-year-old man who had previously lived at the address was subsequently found dead in the village of Hadston near Druridge Bay, Northumberland.

Police believe no-one else was involved in the man’s death.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Monday morning, police were made aware of a 38-year-old man who was reported as missing.

“Attempts to locate him led officers to an address at Druridge Bay, Hadston, where a body was found.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

“As part of their enquiries, police also searched an address linked to the deceased on Ailesbury Street, Sunderland, and found the decomposed bodies of three dogs.”

The alarm was initially raised by animal welfare worker Gill Harding, who said: “I run a small local animal shelter, Homes Fur Ever, in Sunderland.

“I received a call from a member of the public, saying there was a house nearby and that there were dead animals inside.

“I always respond to such situations wherever possible, and presumably my contact details had been taken from a very recent large rescue operation in Seaham.

“The house in Ailesbury Street was clearly abandoned when we arrived. Despite only having torches on our phones, we immediately found a number of emaciated, dead dogs on the property.

“The only animal alive was a gecko, which I seized. It was a harrowing sight, and the police and RSPCA were immediately called.”