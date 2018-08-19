Man fined for being drunk and disorderly at Sunderland Airshow

A 32-year-old man who was drunk at the Sunderland Airshow was arrested in what he claimed was a case of mistaken identity.

Alan Nettleton said he had been abusive to police because they claimed he was ‘wanted in Sunderland’ when he was not.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard Nettleton was seen by officers to be unsteady on his feet in Whitburn Road on the Saturday of the airshow.

Clare Irving, prosecuting, said: “Police formed the impression he was drunk. He was told to calm down, but became abusive. It was on the day of the airshow, and there were lots of families and children present.”

Nettleton, 32, of Turnbull Close, Sherburn Road, Durham, City, admitted being drunk and disorderly on July 28.

Representing himself, Turnbull told the court: “I got annoyed because they told me I was wanted in Sunderland when I was not.

Nettleton was ordered to pay fines and costs of £155.