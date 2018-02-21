Man escapes Sunderland pub fire following suspected arson attack

Investigations are underway following a suspected arson attack at a Sunderland pub.

Crews from Farringdon and Washington stations were called to the Gleneagles pub, in Grindon, shortly before 11pm last night.

The Gleneagles pub in Grindon following an arson attack on Tuesday night.

Fire had broke out in the rear bar area of the building, which caused extensive damage.

Officers say the pub itself was empty at the time, but a man in an upstairs flat managed to escape after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

Watch manager Les Tough said: "The pub was closed but luckily the man inside the flat managed to get out after the fire alarm sounded.

"The rear bar is extensively damaged and we used four firefighters with breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"The police are investigating as it is suspected that the cause was malicious ignition."

Mr Tough added that the working smoke alarm may have saved the man's life.

"This shows the importance of smoke alarms," he said.

"The person in the flat did not have any idea there was a fire, even though it was big.

"That helped him to get out before it got too bad.

"It was very fortunate for him that it went off."

Police officers were on the scene outside the pub collecting evidence this morning, with the building cordoned off.

People living close to the area spoke of their shock at the incident.

"There used to be lots of trouble around here but it hasn't been so bad recently," said a man who lives in Thorney Close.

"It's no surprise that there's bother happening.

"The pub itself has been tidied up a lot from what it was before so it's disappointing that this has gone on."

One woman in her 60s, who lives in Grindon, said: "I'm surprised because it's quite quiet around here.

"You don't see much trouble happening and I've lived here since I was six-months-old."