Man dies in car crash close to Nissan plant in Sunderland

A man has died after a four-vehicle crash close to Nissan’s Sunderland plant.

At around 11pm last night, police received reports of an accident on the A1290 at the junction of Cherry Blossom Way.

We sent two double crew ambulances and a rapid response. We took one patient to the RVI major trauma unit. Ambulance service spokeswoman

It is believed Alexander Slark, 26, from Washington, was driving a black BMW 320i which collided with two stationary vehicles before then colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

Family liaison officers are supporting his family.

Officers are still carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened.

The A1290 was closed for five and a half hours to facilitate a thorough forensic collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to the incident at 22.54.

“We sent two double crew ambulances and a rapid response.

“We took one patient to the RVI major trauma unit.”

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses of the incident, particularly those that might have dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 22/05/18.