Man dies after one-vehicle crash on North Road in Houghton

A one-vehicle crash has taken place on the road.

At 10.11am on Friday, November 8, Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a crash on North Road in Houghton.

The North East Ambulance Service sent four of their resources to the scene.

The road was closed for some time as emergency services treated a man involved in the incident and worked to safely clear the area.

Police have now confirmed to the Echo that the 56-year-old man has sadly died as a result of this incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old male was treated at the scene.

“Sadly, he died from his injuries.