Man dies after one-vehicle crash on North Road in Houghton
A road in Houghton was closed for over an hour after a one-vehicle crash and police have confirmed that a man has sadly died from his injuries.
At 10.11am on Friday, November 8, Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a crash on North Road in Houghton.
The North East Ambulance Service sent four of their resources to the scene.
The road was closed for some time as emergency services treated a man involved in the incident and worked to safely clear the area.
Police have now confirmed to the Echo that the 56-year-old man has sadly died as a result of this incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old male was treated at the scene.
“Sadly, he died from his injuries.
"His next of kin has been informed and a formal identification process is ongoing."