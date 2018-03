A man was cut free from his car after it collided with a lamppost in the early hours of today.

Firefighters from Durham Fire Station were called to the A690 and A1 roundabout at Carrville at 4.30am.

A 32-year-old man inside an Audi A3 was trapped in his vehicle following the crash, with cutting equipment used to free him from the wreckage.

He was not seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.