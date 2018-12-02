Man charged with drink-driving after car smashes into tree on busy roundabout

A car has crashed into a tree on a busy Wearside roundabout this morning.

The white Mercedes vehicle has smashed into a tree on the Hillside Way roundabout, in Houghton town centre, close to the A690 road.

A white Mercedes which has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Houghton.

A man has since been charged with drink-driving following the crash.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 4.31am this morning we received a report of a one-vehicle collision, involving a Mercedes E220 coupe in Hillside Way, Houghton.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 27-year-old man.

"No one was injured.

“A man from Gateshead has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.

“Anyone who saw the collision or has information which might assist police should call 101, quoting log 247 2/12/18.”