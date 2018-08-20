Man charged with assault after search by armed police

A man has appeared in court charged with an assault after a search by armed police in Peterlee.

Police were called to the town on Friday morning following reports of an incident of assault and criminal damage.

Officers carried out a number of searches in the town and nearby woodlands as part of their enquiries.

The search began close to the Dene Community School before moving on to the Matterdale Road area.

James Longworth was arrested at an address in Horden shortly after 9.45am on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, of Wasdale Close in Peterlee, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody to reappear before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday.