Man charged following two-car crash near Durham

A driver who is alleged to have fled the scene of a car smash is to appear in court.

It follows an incident in Cocken Woods near Durham City on Monday when a Proton Satria and a Jaguar car collided.

Jason Lawton, 47, of Moorsley Road, in Hetton, has been charged with failing to stop, careless driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

He is due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 20.

Emergency services including the fire brigade were called to the scene of the incident.