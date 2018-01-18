Man attacked while playing dominoes at working men's club

A man has suffered a serious eye injury after he was attacked while playing dominoes at a working men's club.

At about 7.45pm on Sunday, police received a report that a 55-year-old man had been assaulted at Dubmire Working Men's Club, in the Fence Houses area of Houghton.

The victim was sitting playing dominoes with a friend when he was attacked, causing him to suffer a serious eye injury.

The attacker left the club and the victim returned home, before later receiving hospital treatment for his injuries.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may know who may know who the offender is.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Northumbria Police 101 quoting reference 631 16018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.