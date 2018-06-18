Man assaulted by group in street attack in Sunderland

A man suffered facial injuries after being chased through a street and attacked by a group in Sunderland.

Police say the victim was left with non life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack on Sunday, May 20, near Illusions nightclub in Holmeside.

Officers have released an image of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault, and are appealing for information.

"They were in the area at the time of the offence and could assist with the investigation.

"The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 217 200518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."