Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns on A19 slip road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car overturned on a slip road to the A19.

It happened in Passfield Way, Peterlee, earlier today when the Vauxhall Corsa collided with a lamppost before flipping onto its roof.

Durham Constabulary tweeted: "A suspected drink driver arrested following this collision on the Southbound slip road to the A19 at Passfield Way, Peterlee.

"A stark warning ahead of Black Friday... #DriveSober."

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 11am today to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway of the sliproad to the A19, near Peterlee.

“A Vauxhall Corsa appears to have collided with a lamppost before flipping over onto its roof.

“The male driver was uninjured, but was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs."