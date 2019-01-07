Man arrested in connection with attempt to steal Asda petrol station cash machine

A man has been arrested and questioned in relation to an attempt to steal an ATM from a supermarket petrol station.

Would-be thieves tried to take the cash machine from the Asda fuel station off Yoden Way, Peterlee, between 2.30am and 4.30am on Saturday.

Read more: Attempted robbery of cash machine at supermarket petrol station

Durham Constabulary has now confirmed a 24-year-old man from the Peterlee area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released as inquiries continue.

Detective Constable John Forster, from Peterlee CID, said as the investigation into the attack got underway: “Please don’t dismiss anything unusual that you might have seen in the area.

“If you saw people or vehicles around the stated times, please get in touch with us.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, please contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of January 5.

