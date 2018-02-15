Man arrested following armed robbery in Sunderland

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Silksworth.

The incident took place yesterday, Wednesday, February 14, at J&H Local on Tempest Street, when a man armed with a handgun went into the store and threatened staff before stealing a lottery machine.

This morning, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.

Northumbria Police said at the current time it is not known whether the handgun was real or imitation.

No-one was injured in the incident, but those in the store were left shaken.

A second incident where a man approached a group of youths with a 'handgun' also took place on Tuesday, February 13, at 6.30pm on Norman Avenue in Sunderland.

No-one was injured and police initially said that they couldn't rule out that the two incidents could be linked.

But officers now said they do not believe the two were linked and confiemd that a 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

