Nine fire crews were called to Shee Recycling in Durham Road, Birtley, at 10.38pm last night.

Residents in the area were urged to keep doors and windows shut as smoke drifted north towards the motorway.

The incident has now been downgraded from a major incident to a significant fire but crews are expected to remain at the scene until tomorrow to ensure the site is safe before beginning their investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said the blaze was now under control and no-one had been hurt: “We are currently still in attendance of an incident at a commercial property on Durham Road in Birtley.

“However, we are on top of the incident and have downgraded from a major incident to a significant fire and have begun scaling back our presence.

“We will be on site for the rest of today and most of tomorrow ensuring that the site is safe and beginning our investigation into the cause of the fire.

“Thankfully there are no causalities at this incident and none of our firefighters have been injured in tackling the fire.

“We would like to thank our partners for working with us in this situation and keeping the community safe.”

Now detectives probing the cause of the blaze are appealing to the public for information.

A full investigation has been launched and a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Fire crews remain at the scene today.

However, officers say they are are also keen to trace another man who was believed to have been at the scene shortly before the fire and they believe may be able to assist with enquiries.

CCTV enquiries are under way but anyone with information is being urged to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Force website or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20220207-1158.

Alternatively, anyone who can assist the investigation can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

