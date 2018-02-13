Man arrested after report of rape in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park released

A man arrested as part of an investigation into the report of a rape in a Sunderland city centre park has been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police arrested the 28-year-old on suspicion of rape following the report a 28-year-old woman had been attacked in Mowbray Park between Sunday night and yesterday morning.

The police cordon in place at Mowbray Park yesterday.

Officers cordoned off the area while inquiries were carried out, with extra patrols drafted into the area.

Today, the force has confirmed the man has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information which could help with inquiries is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.