Man arrested after report of rape in Roker Avenue

A man has been arrested over an alleged rape in Sunderland.

Officers say they are investigating an incident at an address in Roker Avenue in the Roker area which is said to have taken place yesterday.

Superintendent Steve Heatley of Northumbria Police.

Police have also said that graffiti which had been seen in Roker Avenue has since been removed, while inquiries are ongoing into how the damage was caused.

Extra officers are out on patrol to offer reassurance to the public.

Superintendent Steve Heatley of Northumbria Police said: “We are investigating a report of rape on Monday at an address on Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

"A thorough investigation is currently in progress and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

"I am also aware of a report of graffiti on Roker Avenue.

"This has since been removed and inquiries into the damage are ongoing.

“We understand concerns about two separate reports recently of rape in the area.

"We want to reassure the public we have taken swift action in both cases with one person charged before the court and another man currently in police custody.

“Legal proceedings are live in both cases so we would ask the public to respect the investigation and ensure nothing jeopardises the ongoing operation.

"Please continue to report anything suspicious to police.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

"Anybody with any concerns should speak to an officer.”