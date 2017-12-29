Man arrested after police vehicle stolen and driven dangerously down A19

A man has been arrested after a police vehicle was stolen and involved in a collision in Houghton.

Northumbria Police officers had left the vehicle to deal with an incident near Doxford Park Roundabout at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

While they were responding to that incident a man entered their vehicle and drove away.

The vehicle was driven down the A19 where it was involved in a number of near misses and driven towards Shiney Row roundabout, Houghton, where it was involved in a collision.

The driver of the stolen police vehicle was taken to hospital following the collision with non life-threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged and arrested and remains in police custody.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If you saw what happened, or have information that may help the investigation, then contact police on 101 quoting log 901 28/12/17.