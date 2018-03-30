Man appears at crown court over five rape charges

A 65-year-old man appeared in court charged with five counts of rape.

Jeffrey Waite, of South Hylton, Sunderland, is alleged to have raped an adult woman four times and a child once more than 30 years ago.

All of the alleged offences are said to have happened in the Hartlepool area.

"These allegations are historical," prosecutor Joanne Hesse told Teesside Crown Court.

"Mr Waite had been living in Spain until recently when he was arrested on a European warrant.

"As the bench will know, all of these matters must be dealt with at crown court."

Tracey Wood, defending, told the court Waite denies all the charges.

"There is no application for bail at this stage," Ms Wood added.

The bench ordered the case to be sent to Teesside Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, April 26.

Waite, of Hylton Bank, South Hylton, was remanded in custody.