Man and woman cut out of cars by firefighters after crash

A man and a woman had to be taken to hospital following a car smash earlier today.

It happened in Potterhouse Lane, Pity Me, near Durham City.

A man and a woman had to be cut out of two separate vehicles by fire officers following a crash.

They were then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Two appliances from Durham attended a road traffic collision today at Potterhouse Lane, Pity Me.

"This was a collision between 2 private motor vehicles.

"1 male & 1 female were extricated from the vehicle by Fire Service using Holmatro & transferred to hospital with minor injuries."