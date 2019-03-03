Man and woman cut out of cars by firefighters after crash

A man and a woman had to be taken to hospital following a car smash earlier today.
It happened in Potterhouse Lane, Pity Me, near Durham City.
A man and a woman had to be cut out of two separate vehicles by fire officers following a crash.
They were then taken to hospital with minor injuries.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Two appliances from Durham attended a road traffic collision today at Potterhouse Lane, Pity Me.
"This was a collision between 2 private motor vehicles.
"1 male & 1 female were extricated from the vehicle by Fire Service using Holmatro & transferred to hospital with minor injuries."