Man and woman arrested over alleged supply of Class A drugs and money laundering

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and committing money laundering offences.

As part of a joint operation by Durham and Greater Manchester police forces, a 41-year old man and a 25-year old woman were arrested on Wednesday at an address in the West Rainton area.

A second warrant was also executed in the Houghton area.

The pair were believed to be supplying Class A drugs and committing money laundering offences.

Both were taken into custody in Durham City before being transferred to Manchester.

The 41-year-old man has since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.