Man airlifted to hospital in 'critical' condition following crash in Sunderland

One man has been airlifted to hospital in a 'critical' condition following a crash between a van and a pedestrian in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Vauxhall Combo and a man on Fulwell Road around 3pm today (March 5).

One man was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by the Great North Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance said: "We were called shortly after 3pm to Sunderland following reports of a pedestrian and a vehicle involved in a collision.

"On man was airlifted from Sunderland to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

"The patient was in a critical condition on arrival."

The scene of the crash on Fulwell Road in Sunderland.

Both the driver and the pedestrian have been taken to hospital but it is not yet know if the man in a critical condition was the driver of the vehicle.

Northumbria Police have placed a cordon at the scene and a diversion is in place

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: " At about 3.15pm, today (March 5), police received a report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Combo and a male pedestrian on Fulwell Road in Sunderland.

"Officers have been deployed and are currently at the scene.

The scene of the crash involving a van and a pedestrian on Fulwell Road in Sunderland.

"A cordon has been put in place while emergency services work, and a diversion is in place.

"Both the male driver and pedestrian are being taken to hospital.

"Any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 624 05/03/18."

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.07pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Fulwell Road.

"Two double-crewed ambulances and trauma car are at the scene along with on Hazardous Area Response Crew."

North East Live Traffic Tweeted that the road had been closed as a result of the incident.

They Tweeted: "Fulwell Road in Roker, Sunderland, has been closed due to a serious collision between a van which has ended up on its side and a pedestrian closure between Laburnum Road and Roker Baths."

An resident the scene said the crash looked 'serious', saying: "A white van is on its side and a couple of ambulances and police cars are at the scene.

"It looks like it has hit a lamppost and the front end of the van is quite badly damaged.

"It looks like quite a bad accident.

"The road is closed and there is a big cordon from Laburnum Road down to The Cambridge pub."