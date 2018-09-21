Man, 30, suffers serious head injuries after being attacked in Sunderland street

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in a Sunderland street.

It happened in Old Mill Road in the Southwick area.

Officers from Northumbria Police were called out in the early hours of Sunday after a man aged 30 was found lying on a grass verge.

He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with serious head injuries.

Police are now trying to find out how the man came to be injured and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 2.15am on Sunday, September 18, police received a report of an assault on Old Mill Road, Sunderland.

“Police attended and found a 30-year-old man lying on a grass verge who required medical attention.

“The man was taken to the RVI with serious head injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 115 160918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”